Obituaries » Paula J. Donovan

Burial Date: March 9, 2021 Stith Funeral Homes - Florence 7500 U.S. Highway 42 Florence, KY 41042 March 9, 11 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 54 times















Paula Jane Hancock Moore Donovan, 54, of Florence, passed away unexpectedly at her residence on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. She was a member of Kento-Boo Baptist Church, Florence. Paula was the wife of Charles Donovan; mother of Timothy Wayne Moore, Jr., William Caleb Moore and Kassidy Ruth Moore; grandmother of Jackson Wayne Moore; daughter of Wilma Ruth Crabtree Hancock and the late, William Howard Hancock; sister to Gregory Howard Hancock, Daniel Wayne Hancock and the late, Steven Howard Hancock. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 8 from 4-9PM at Stith Funeral Homes, Florence. Funeral services will be on Tuesday, March 9 at 11AM at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Erlanger.