Obituaries » Paul W. Counts, Esq.

Paul Wayne Counts, Esq., 76, of Edgewood, KY, passed away at his home on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, under the care of his loved ones. Born in Cincinnati, OH, on June 21, 1946, he was the son of the late Henry and Margaret Counts. Paul proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era, obtaining the rank of 1st Lieutenant. He went on to receive a Doctorate in Law from Gonzaga University in Spokane, WA. Paul practiced law for over 30 years before retiring. He was a perpetual student who loved to learn. Paul enjoyed listening to music, reading and all of the fine arts. He was the coiner of all family nicknames and relished in heated political debate. He gave graciously, and never expected in return. In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his sisters: Pam Sibilia and Peggy Schneiders. Paul is survived by his beloved daughters: Anna (Roderick Woolley) Counts and Grace (Jamison Ditthardt) Counts; brothers: Marvin (Jan) Counts, David (Rhonda) Counts, Gary (Sandy) Counts; sister: Betsy (Mike) Loughnane; mother of his children: Dayle Deardurff; grandchildren: Luciya Counts, Vincent Counts, Isabel Counts and Electra Counts and numerous nieces and nephews. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment: Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North, Williamstown, KY.