Obituaries » Paul R. Genever

Burial Date: December 10, 2021 Faith Independent Baptist 1532 Elijah Creek Road Hebron, KY 41048 Dec. 10, 12 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 42 times















Paul R. Genever, age 78, of Florence, KY passed away on December 5, 2021. Paul was born in Warwick, Rhode Island on June 9, 1943 to the late William Genever and Barbara Holmes Genever. Paul was a retired ramp service agent with the former TWA Airline at CVG Airport and also owned a welding business. Paul was a U.S. Navy Veteran and a member of Faith Independent Baptist Church in Hebron, KY and was also a church trustee. Paul is survived by his Wife of 55 years Carol Conley Genever. Visitation will be from 10 AM – 12 PM with the Funeral Service to follow at 12 PM on Friday, December 10, 2021 at Faith Independent Baptist Church, 1532 Elijah Creek Road, Hebron, KY 41048. Entombment will follow at Forest Lawn Mausoleum, Erlanger, KY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Faith Independent Baptist Church.