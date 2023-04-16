Obituaries » Paul N. Brandner

Burial Date: April 24, 2023 St. Stephens Cemetery 1523 Alexandria Pike Fort Thomas, KY 41075 April 24, 2 p.m.

Brandner, Paul N.,, 84 of Cincinnati, OH. passed away on April 16, 2023. Paul was a Meat Cutter in the Local 7 Union. He is preceded in death by his Parents; Norman and Lilly Brandner. He is survived by his Fiance; Janet Winters-Schaengold. Graveside service will be held on Monday April 24., 2023 at 2:00pm in St. Stephens Cemetery, Fort Thomas. Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere assisting the family.