Obituaries » Paul Minning

Burial Date: May 13, 2021 St. Pius X KY 348 Dudley Pike Edgewood, KY 41017 May 13, 12 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 66 times















E. Paul Minning, Jr., 78, passed away Monday, May 10, 2021, surrounded by his family at his residence. He was a devout Catholic who dedicated his life to loving and serving others. He worked at Allstate Insurance for 33 years, where he impacted the lives of many co-workers who became family. Paul never knew a stranger and always had a sweet smile on his face. He was preceded in death by his first wife Geraldine Elizabeth Minning (nee Pate), and his parents Elmer and Virginia (nee O’Neill) Minning. Survivors include his wife Mary Lynn Minning (nee Schmitt), son Michael Minning, M.D., daughter Paula Minning, daughter Sharon (David) Gronotte, son Stephen (Logan) Minning, step-daughters Jennifer (Jeff) Newman and Michelle (Michael) Metzger. Also, surviving are grandchildren Kelsey, Kylie, Jordan, Max, Leah, Annie, Trey, Isabelle, Jackson, Mackenzie, Caitlin, Myanna, Marley, Grace, and great-grandchildren Madison, Jayden, Jaxson, and Riley. Paul is also survived by his brothers and partners in crime, Bob and Tom Minning. Memorial visitation will be held Thursday, May 13, 2021, from 10am to 12pm with Mass to follow at St Pius X Church in Edgewood, Kentucky. Burial will be held at St. Mary Cemetery in Ft Mitchell.