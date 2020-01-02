Obituaries » Paul L. Stine

Burial Date: January 6, 2020

Paul Leroy Stine, 85 of Ft. Thomas, Kentucky passed away on January 2, 2020 at Ivy Woods Health Care & Rehab Center,Covington, KY. Paul was born September 25, 1934 in Newport, KY to Henry and Mary Paul Stine. Paul was a graduate of Newport High School. He was a salesman with Inmont Co.(BASF) Cincinnati. He was a member of St. Therese Church, Southgate. Paul loved wood working and an avid fan of UK. Paul is survived by David and Deborah Stine, Mary Lou Stine, Grandson, Alex (Brittany) Gilbert, 2 Great Grandchildren, Declan and William. Visitation will be 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm, Monday, January 6, 2020 at Dobbling Funeral Home, 106 S. Ft. Thomas Ave., Fort Thomas, Kentucky with the service to follow at 1:00 pm with Msgr. William F. Cleves, officiating. Entombment will take place in St. Stephen Cemetery, Fort Thomas, Kentucky. Memorials are suggested to the Charity of Choice.