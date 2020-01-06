Obituaries » Paul L. McDonald

Jan. 10, 12:30 p.m.

Paul Louis McDonald, age 76, of Florence, KY passed away peacefully on Monday, January 6, 2020. He was a retired postmaster at the Boone Co. Post Office and a member of St. Agnes Parish. Paul honorably served our country as a member of the United States Navy during Vietnam. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Joan McDonald (nee Lutz); sons, Brennan McDonald and Kevin McDonald. Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Mildred McDonald; brother, Fr. Charles McDonald (2015). Visitation will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at St. Agnes Church from 11:00 AM until Mass of Christian Burial begins at 12:30 PM. Middendorf Funeral Home Ft. Wright are serving the family. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to St. Elizabeth Hospice 483 S Loop Rd, Edgewood, KY 41017 .