Paul James, 76 years of age, passed away Friday, April 23, 2021. Paul was born in Dayton, KY to the late Joseph and Mary James. Paul proudly served our country in the United States Marine Corps. After his time in the service he spent over 30 years working for Cincinnati Gas and Electric. He also served as a Volunteer Fireman during that time for the City of Florence. Later in his career he was the Director of Operations for United Recovery. Paul enjoyed camping, traveling, golf, and watching the Kentucky Wildcats, but most of all spending time with his Grandchildren. Paul leaves behind his loving wife Jenny James; son, Chris James (Jonna Stallsworth); 3 grandchildren, Sydney, Chandler and Sadie; brother, George James (Michelle) and his nephews Todd and Ryan James. Paul is preceded in death by his nephew, Greg James. Visitation will take place on Friday, April 30, 2021 from 11 am until the time of Service at 1 pm. Burial will immediately follow at Burlington Cemetery. Memorial donations in Paul’s name are suggested to: Parkinson’s Wellness, 260 Stetson Street, Suite 2300, Cincinnati, OH 45219-0525.