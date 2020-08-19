Obituaries » Paul J. Stuntebeck

Burial Date: August 24, 2020 St. John Catholic Church 627 W. Pike Street Covington, KY 41011 Aug. 24, 10:30 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 47 times















Paul Joseph “Stu” Stuntebeck, 87 of Independence, Kentucky passed away on August 19, 2020 at Charter Senior Living, Edgewood, Kentucky.

He was born November 17, 1932 in Cincinnati, OH to Daniel B. and Florence (Hibbler) Stuntebeck.

Stu was a Marketing Sales Rep. with American Airlines. After retirement he started the Stuntebeck Ad Speciality Company. Member of St. John’s Catholic Church, Covington and the Northern Kentucky Golf Association. Stu was a proud Marine Veteran of the Korean War.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Daughter, Susan Lawrence, Sister, Betty Rambler, and Brothers, Mark and Dan Stuntebeck.

Stu is survived by his Daughters, Lisa (Dave) Witzgall, Kathy (Chuck) Simpson, and Holly Miller, Sons, Tony (Lori) Stuntebeck and Tom (Teresa) Stuntebeck, Son-in-law, Perry Lawrence, Sisters, Heloise Pelgen and Mercy Leopold, Companion Sue Wolnitzek, 14 Grandchildren, 10 Great Grandchildren.

Visitation will be 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Dobbling Funeral Home, 106 S. Ft. Thomas Ave., Fort Thomas.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, August 24th. 10:30 am at St. John Catholic Church, Covington, with Rev. G. Michael Greer, officiating.

Burial will take place in St. Stephen Cemetery, Fort Thomas, Kentucky.

Special condolences and memories may be given at www.dmefuneral.com. Due to Covid-19, social distancing and masks are required.

Memorials are requested to St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 S. Loop Rd., Edgewood, Kentucky 41017 or to American Cancer Society, 1640 Lyndon Farm Ct., Suite 104, Louisville, Kentucky 40223.