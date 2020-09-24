Obituaries » Paul J. Martini

U.S. Veteran Burial Date: September 29, 2020 Holy Spirit Parish 825 Washington Ave. Newport, Kentucky 41071 Sept. 29, 11:30 a.m.

Paul J. Martini, age 92, of Newport died Thursday, September 24 in Taylor Mill, Ky. Paul was an avid Reds baseball fan and played in the minor leagues starting in 1946. In 1950, he was drafted to the Korean War. He retired from Frank, Tea and Spice Company. Paul was a member of Holy Spirit Church, formerly Corpus Christi Church. He loved playing 500 rummy and being with his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Rosemary (Dunaway) Martini, his son Michael and brothers William, Robert, John, James, and Frank Martini. Paul is survived by his Son, Paul W. Martini, Daughters, Sharon (William) Romito and Catherine (Greg) Romito, and Daughter-in-law Linda Lamb, Sister, Rose Mary Weinheimer, and Brothers, Carl and Joseph Martini. Also survived by 9 Grandchildren, 10 Great Grandchildren and 3 Great Great Grandchildren. Visitation will be Tuesday, September 29, 10:00 to 11:30 am with a Mass of Christian Burial following at 11:30am at Holy Spirit Church, Newport, Ky. Guests will be required to wear masks and abide by social distancing guidelines. Burial will be in St. Stephen Cemetery, Fort Thomas.. Memorials are suggested to Holy Spirit Parish, 825 Washington Ave., Newport, Kentucky 41071 or to St. Therese Church, 11 Temple Place, Southgate, Kentucky 41071.