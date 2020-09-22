Obituaries » Paul H. Swanson

U.S. Veteran

Obituary Viewed 26 times















Paul Hughes Swanson, 94, of Erlanger, KY passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at his daughter Emily’s home in Florence, KY under Hospice care. Paul was born March 24, 1926 in Wilmore, KY to the late Frank and Mildred Swanson. He proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Army during WWII. He attended and graduated from the University of Kentucky in 1955. He served as the Company Commander of 478th Engineer Battalion in Fort Thomas, KY before retiring in 1981 as a Colonel. Paul worked and retired from Cincinnati Bell Telephone Company as an engineer. He also served as an Erlanger City Councilman, the Erlanger Police Commissioner, the YMCA Board of Directors, and the KY Area Planning Commission Treasurer. Paul also was a member of Erlanger United Methodist Church, and he did a lot of volunteer work for the Church as well. Paul also helped found the United Christian Volunteers in Elsmere, KY. He was preceded in death by his daughter: Linda Dolen, his wife: Mary Jo Swanson, and his brothers: James and Sam Swanson. Paul is survived by his loving daughter: Emily (Mike) Markey, his son-in-law: Joe Dolen, his beloved grandchildren: Michael P. (Andrea) Markey, Laura (Tim) Donaldson, Brent (Rosmond) Dolen, Timothy (Jodie) Markey, and his great-grandchildren: Gwenevere and Gavin Markey, Teresa and Stone Donaldson, Ellery and Willa Dolen, and Lydia and Luke Markey. Paul’s wishes were to have no visitation, but he will be laid to rest next to his wife on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 11:30 AM at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Erlanger, KY. In lieu of flowers, Paul’s family requests that memorial contributions be made to Erlanger United Methodist Church at 31 Commonwealth Avenue, Erlanger, KY 41018 or to United Christian Volunteers at 15 Kenton Street, Elsmere, KY 41018.