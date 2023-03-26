Obituaries » Paul H. Schulte, III

Burial Date: March 30, 2023 Linnemann Funeral Homes Burlington 1940 Burlington Pike Burlington, KY 41005 March 30, 2 p.m.

Paul Henry Schulte III, 57, of Florence, KY passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 26, 2023. He was born January 24, 1966 in Covington, KY. Paul proudly served as a volunteer Firefighter for the Northern Kentucky community for over 28 years, before he retired from Point Pleasant Fire Protection District in 2012. Paul was a 3rdgeneration Kentucky Colonel.

Paul was also a simple man, he loved his family and he worked hard to provide for them. He was a proud grandpa, and he loved his grandchildren dearly. Paul also liked to entertain family and friends. He was a member of Florence Strength and Conditioning. Paul loved guns, and he had acquired quite the collection throughout his life. He also liked cars and enjoyed working on them.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Douglas Schulte and his nephew, Alex Schrand. Paul is survived by his loving wife of 35 plus years: Kara Schulte, his beloved sons: Ian Schulte (Haley Bridges), and Evan Schulte (Ashlyn), his loving parents: Paul Jr. and Eileen Schulte, his cherished grandchildren: Addalyn Walker and Brigham Schulte, his dear siblings: Jennifer Schrand (Tim), Tara Shepherd (Bret), and Chad Schulte (Helen), and numerous loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A visitation will be held for Paul on Thursday, March 30, 2023 from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM at Linnemann Funeral Home, 1940 Burlington Pike, Burlington, KY 41005. A service will be held immediately following at 2:00 PM at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to SAAP at PO Box 72040, Newport KY 41072 in memory of Paul.