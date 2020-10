Obituaries » Paul E. Rosenberg

U.S. Veteran Services are private.

Obituary Viewed 98 times















Rosenberger, Paul Edward,71 of Florence, KY. passed away on October 18, 2020. Charles is preceded by his Parents; Franklin and Francis Rosenberger. He is survived by his Daughter; Ashley Drake. Service will be at the convenience of the family. Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home assisting the family.