Paul E. List, age 93, of Crestview Hills, KY, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away on September 21, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Leona, sister Virginia Votel, brother Earl List and son-in-law Dennis Beck. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Dolores (Bertke) List, six children: Claudia Beck, Randi Bromback (Bill), Kevin List (Donna), Robert List (Kathy), Michael List (Lynne), Jeffrey List (Holly), sister-in-law Sr. Marlene Bertke; thirteen Grandchildren: Amy Argus (Mike), Nicole Beck, Briget Niehues , Jason List (Brandi), Casey Fennell (Clem), Justin List, Kristin Rebholz (Rick), Jill Hayes (Chris), Ryan List (Kelsey), Derek List (Gianna), Mary List, Jordan List, and Maggie List; and fifteen great grandchildren. Born and raised in Latonia, KY, Paul enlisted in the Navy prior to graduation from Holy Cross High School and is a WWII Veteran. Upon return from service, Paul was an electrician for Bertke Electric and a proud member of IBEW Local 212 for 63 years. One of his many joys was coaching Taylor Mill and Independence youth baseball players in local Knothole 28 League. He enjoyed many friends and his loving family. Memorials to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Private funeral services handled by Linnemann Funeral Homes.