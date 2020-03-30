Obituaries » Paul E. Kroger

Services will be held at a later date.

Paul Eugene Kroger, son of the late Charles and Beulah Kroger and loving husband of fifty-nine years to Patricia Ann Kroger, passed on 30 March at Charter Senior Living in Edgewood, KY after a battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Paul was a 1951 graduate of Newport Catholic High School who proudly served his country as a member of the United States Coast Guard from 1952 to 1956. Upon completing his tour of duty with the Coast Guard, Paul attended Xavier University completing a Bachelor of Science, Economics in 1960. Paul started his working career with the Ohio Bureau of Labor Statistics while teaching Economics at Northern Kentucky University. He moved his family to Boone County, KY in 1969 to build houses with his father-in-law and quickly branched out on his own as a custom builder and developer in Union. He served as a member of the Boone County Planning and Zoning commission from 1974 to 1987 and was Chairman from 1981 to 1987. Paul ended his career as the District Manager of the Boone County Water and Sewer District, retiring in 1998. He will be remembered for his commitment to family, his teasing jokes, his outrageous stories, his generous smile, his personal and professional leadership and his unfailing work ethic. Paul was an avid golfer and long-time member of Triple Crown Golf Club. Paul is survived by his wife, Patricia; their children, Michael (Norma), Elizabeth (Thomas), and Patrick (Tara); six grandchildren; five great grandchildren; brother, Steve; and beloved pet, Charly. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Caryl. Paul was a member of St. Timothy’s Catholic Church. A memorial service will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 pandemic.