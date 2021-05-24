Obituaries » Paul E. Houston

Burial Date: June 1, 2021 Alliance Funeral Home & Cremation Center 7816 Dixie Hwy Florence, KY 41042 June 1, 6 - 8 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 34 times















Paul Edward Houston, 63, Florence, KY passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 24, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Healthcare, Edgewood, KY.

Paul was a huge sports fan. He enjoyed watching all sports but was particularly fond of his local teams The Cincinnati Bengals and Cincinnati Reds. Paul could recite sports stats and trivia with the best of them. He was always willing to make a small wager with his buddies. Paul was often found at the VFW in Erlanger at the end of the bar in his favorite stool, usually requesting the bartender to “please turn the game on or can you switch the channel to the NFL Network?”

Left behind to remember his life and mourn his death are his loving wife of 30 years, Jeannette (Kensigner), sons Tyler and Grady, his parents Robert and Janet Houston, brothers Jeff, Randy, Dave, Rick, Bobby, sister Kathy, several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, grandchildren, the Kensigner family, his many, many friends and his beloved cats Willie, Peaches and Skittle.

All friends and family are invited to a Memorial Celebration on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, 6:00PM-8:00PM at Alliance Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 7816 Dixie Highway, Florence, KY.