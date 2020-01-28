Obituaries » Paul D. Hastin

Burial Date: February 3, 2020 Swindler & Currin Funeral Home Latonia, KY Feb. 3, 12 p.m.

Paul D. Mastin, 73, of Hebron, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Hospice of St. Elizabeth. He retired as a personnel manager at W. R. Grace and was a U.S. Army Veteran and member of Burlington Baptist Church. He loved golf and was an avid U.K. fan.

Preceded in death by his sister Karen Lindsey in 2015.

Survivors include; Paul’s wife Sandra King Mastin; son David (Heather) Mastin of Covington; two daughters Kim (Scott) Pennington of Independence and Jenny Vannasdall of Erlanger; two step daughters Jennifer Allen of Crescent Springs and Angie Surgener of Owenton; eleven grandchildren Kendall, Evan, Dawson, Christian, Chandler, Chloe, Kyle, Alex, Tori, Nathan and Owen.

Visitation 10 am till 12 noon with funeral to follow at 12 noon, Monday, February 3, 2020 all at SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME, LATONIA. Burial at Kentucky Veteran’s Cemetery North, Williamstown.

Memorials to Burlington Baptist Church, 3031 Washington St., Burlington, KY 41005 or American Cancer Society, 1640 Lyndon Farm Ct., Suite 104, Louisville, KY 40223.