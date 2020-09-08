Obituaries » Paul Borros

Burial Date: September 12, 2020 St. Joseph Catholic Church (Crescent Springs) 2470 Lorraine Ct. Crescent Springs, KY 41017 Sept. 12, 1 p.m.

Paul “Hodge” Borros, 91, of Erlanger, KY, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood. Hodge retired after working 40 years in the Jewelry wholesale manufacturing business. In his late teens and early twenties he was a messenger on the L&N Railroad and then a Fireman on the C&O Railroad. After retirement he became a shuttle driver for Allright Parking at the Cincinnati Airport. He was a 55-year member of St. Joseph Church in Crescent Springs.

Hodge was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Borros (nee Goetz) and his son, Mike Borros.

He is survived by his daughter, Karen Borros of Villa Hills, KY; and his siblings, Tom Borros of Independence, KY, Sister Mary Belle Borros CDP of Melbourne, KY, and David (Marilyn) Borros of Olmsted Township, OH. He also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Hodge will be on Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 11:00AM-1:00PM at St. Joseph Church in Crescent Springs, KY. Mass of Christian burial will follow the visitation at 1:00PM at the church. Burial at St. Mary Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell, KY.

Guests and visitors for Hodge’s services are asked to wear face coverings in the church and to social distance once inside.