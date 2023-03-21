Obituaries » Paul Bogenschutz

Burial Date: March 25, 2023 St. Agnes Church 1680 Dixie Hwy. Ft. Wright, KY 41011 March 25, 11 a.m.

Paul Bogenschutz of Ft. Wright, KY was born on July 27, 1926, and died peacefully surrounded by his family on March 21, 2023. He was known as “Bogie” by his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Loraine (Mai) Bogenschutz, of 54 years, his parents Herbert and Renilda (nee Knust) Bogenschutz, and sister Dolly Krummen.

Bogie loved his family above all else and was a fierce protector of them. He leaves behind 8 children, Peggy (Tim) Sogar, Paul (Peggy) Bogenschutz, Cindy (Dave) Brake, David (Sue) Bogenschutz; 22 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren. They will miss his love, support, kindness, teasing, and trips to the river to collect tiny shells and then to Snyder’s for an ice ball.

He proudly served his country in the Army (Pacific Front) 1944-1946 and the Army Reserves 1946-1952. During downtime he was the Recreation Director and managed the baseball team.

Bogie retired from Funch Lumber as an Office Manager in 1992.

He and Loraine volunteered at Madonna Manor and BeConcerned. He taught Drive 55, was a volunteer fireman, coached his sons’ baseball teams, and helped to renovate St. Ben’s Church. He was a member of the Holy Name Society and Hilltoppers.

Bogie will be remembered for his organizing block parties, camping trips, woodworking, golfing, card playing, sense of humor, and as an avid Reds fan. He was a good man who loved and was loved greatly.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2023, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at St. Agnes Church in Ft. Wright, KY. Mass of Christian burial will follow at 11:00 am.