Obituaries » Paul A. Brungs

Burial Date: February 25, 2023 Saint Agnes Church 1608 Dixie Highway Fort Wright, KY 41011 Feb. 25, 11:30 a.m.

Paul A. Brungs, 59 years of age passed away Monday, February 20, 2023 at St. Elizabeth in Florence. Paul worked at Duke Energy. He was the loving father of Colin Brungs. Loving son of Ethel Mae Brungs (nee Bohman) and the late Charles A. Brungs. Dear brother of Patricia Metzger (Bill), Janet Muck (Ron), Michael Brungs (Karen), Richard Brungs (Kim), and Kevin Brungs (Carlene). Former wife Katherine Brungs Stout (James). Visitation will be Saturday from 10:00am until 11:30 am at St. Agnes Church. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 am. Burial will be at Mother of God Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to Covington Catholic High School 1600 Dixie Highway, Park Hills, KY 41011 or St. Agnes Church 1680 Dixie Highway, Ft. Wright, KY 41011.