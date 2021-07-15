Obituaries » Patty Arlinghaus

Burial Date: July 20, 2021

Patty Arlinghaus, 62, of Burlington, Kentucky passed away Thursday, July 15, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. She has been a parishioner at IHM Catholic Church in Burlington where funeral services will be held. Patty enjoyed camping, ceramics and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband of 44 years Tom Arlinghaus II. Also surviving are her children Shahawna Arlinghaus, Tom Arlinghaus III and Christy Arlinghaus; 7 grandchildren; siblings Dennis (Betty) Gould, Ginny (Jim, Bobby and Jamie) Jackson, Phyllis Dean, James (Sally) Lipscomb, Ruthanne Bowling, Margaret Ellen Russell and Marilyn (George) Brautigan; many extended family members and friends. A Visitation will be held at IHM Catholic Church, Burlington, KY on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Taylor Mill, KY. Floral Hills Funeral Home is honored to serve the Arlinghaus family.