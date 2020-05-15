Obituaries » Patsy P. Bundy Bussell

Obituary Viewed 25 times















Patsy P. Bundy, nee (Bussell) 84, of Bellevue, passed away on May 15, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospice Center in Edgewood, KY. Patsy was a homemaker, she was a great cook and she loved feeding all of the kids. Patsy enjoyed walking, and she loved tending to her garden. Patsy was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Bundy. Patsy is survived by her sons, Bobby Bundy, Jim (Jodi) Bundy, her grandchildren, Jimmy, Josh, Jessica, Jillian, and Jonah, and her great-grandchildren, Christopher, Lauren, Wyatt, Emily, Elijah, Cole, Piper, Quinn, Elnora, Emma, and Oliver. Visitation will be from 9:00 am to 10:00 am, Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home in Bellevue. Funeral Ceremony will follow at 10:00 am. Burial will take place in the Elmwood Cemetery in Mt. Vernon, Kentucky.