Obituaries » Patsy M. Mastin

Burial Date: February 11, 2021 Stith Funeral Homes - Florence 7500 U.S. Highway 42 Florence, KY 41042 Feb. 11, 2 p.m.

Patsy Marie Mastin, age 86 of Florence, Kentucky passed away peacefully on February 3, 2021. Patsy was born July 4, 1934 in Cynthiana, Kentucky to Everett Mastin and Wyomia Asbury Mastin. Patsy was a retired elementary school teacher, having taught at several schools in Northern Kentucky and elsewhere over the years. She was an active member of Grace & Peace Presbyterian Church (PCA) in Bellevue, Kentucky. She was also a past President of the Boone County Education Association. In addition to being known and loved by the Lord Jesus Christ, she was a lifelong learner, reader, and student of history. Additionally, all who knew her were blessed greatly through her gift of encouragement and were well aware of her great sense of humor. She was preceded in death by her Sister Pauline Mastin in 2017. Patsy is survived by several Cousins and many close friends in the Northern Kentucky area. Visitation will be from 1 PM to 2 PM followed by the Funeral Service at 2 PM on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 US 42, Florence, KY 41042. Burial will follow at Hopeful Lutheran Cemetery, Florence, Kentucky. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Boone County Animal Shelter, 5643 Idlewild Rd., Burlington, KY 41005 or the Kenton County Animal Shelter, 1020 Mary Laidley Rd., Covington, KY 41017 or to the charity of the donor’s choice.