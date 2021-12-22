Obituaries » Patsy L. Wetterich

Burial Date: December 28, 2021 Alexandria Cemetery 7 Spillman Drive Alexandria, KY 41001 Dec. 28, 11 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 44 times















Patsy L. (nee Pfanstiel) Wetterich,75 of Bellevue, Kentucky passed away on December 22, 2021 at Hospice of Cincinnati, OH.

Patsy was born August 22, 1946 in Covington, KY to Ben and Obra Brawley Pfanstiel.

Patsy was a graduate of Simon Kenton High School. She worked as an operator for Cincinnati Bell and Children’s Hospital. Patsy was a member of Wilmington Baptist Church. She loved to cook, travel, cincinnati reds and the university of cincinnati bearcats.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, George Edward Wetterich, sister, Wanda Gosney, brothers, Robert Pfanstiel, and Jimmy Pfanstiel.

Patsy is survived by her daughter, Nicole (Justin) Nicholl, Grandsons, Caden and Abram, sisters, Jean Simpson, Janet Henderson, Delores Mann, brother, Paul Pfanstiel. Also several nieces and nephews.

Graveside Service will be 11:00 am Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at the Alexandria Cemetery, Alexandria, Kentucky.

Memorials are suggested to the Charity of choice.

Special condolences and memories may be given at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home caring for Patsy and her family.