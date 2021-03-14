Obituaries » Patsy L. Naugle

Services for Patsy Lou Naugle will be held at a later date.

Obituary Viewed 63 times















Patsy Lou Naugle (nee Watts), 85, of Villa Hills, KY, passed away peacefully at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood, KY, on Sunday, March 14, 2021. Patsy was a Clerk for the IRS for over 20 years.

Patsy was preceded in death by son, David Naugle; and her siblings, Benjamin Watts, Daniel Watts, and Margaret Browning.

She leaves behind her loving husband of 65 years, Jerry Naugle; and her children, Steven and Karen Naugle. Patsy also leaves behind her granddaughter, Lauren Naugle, and her great-grandson, Braden Naugle.

Services for Patsy Lou Naugle will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions to: St. Elizabeth Foundation and Hospice Fund 1 Medical Village Dr. Edgewood, KY 41017 or United Christian Volunteers 15 Kenton Street Elsmere, KY 41018.