Patsy C. Edwards

Burial Date: February 23, 2023

















Patsy Carol Edwards, 81, of Florence, passed away on Saturday, February 18, 2023. Pat was reunited with her late husband who just passed away on November 20, 2022, Jimmy Edwards. Pat retired from the City of Florence. She enjoyed reading, traveling, and the Kentucky Wildcats. She also enjoyed her time volunteering at Hope Ministries. She is survived by son, James Edwards and daughter, Kimm (Andy) Dillman; grandchildren, Drew (Ashley), Derek (Becky), Katie and Jessica; and great granddaughter, Ellie. Pat also leaves behind her dear sister, Betty Abeln and brother, Jack Hicks. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 23 from 9-11 AM with funeral services following at 11 AM at Stith Funeral Homes, Florence. Entombment will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Erlanger. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Hope Ministries 263 Main St. Florence, KY 41042.