Obituaries » Patrick R. Cahill

Burial Date: May 17, 2023 Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home - Florence Location 8461 Dixie Highway Florence, KY May 17, 12 p.m.

Patrick Richard Cahill of Florence, age 71, passed away on Thursday, May 11, 2023. He was born in Covington, KY on August 17, 1951, to the late Richard and Mary Cahill. Pat retired from Rose Brothers and Son as an electrician. Anyone who knew Pat knew that he was a wonderful person to have around. He was dedicated, kind, and soft spoken. In his spare time, he enjoyed golfing, bowling, working in his garden, playing cards, and occasionally enjoying a cigar. Pat was a dad, brother, grandpa, and friend who will be dearly missed.

In addition to his parents, Pat is preceded in death by his wife, Grace Cahill.

He is survived by his loving children, Sandra (Randy) Edwards, Kenneth (Jackie) Johnson, Donna Saylor, Lovine (Bryan) Million; siblings, Dan (Connie) Cahill, Dennis (Nancy) Cahill, and Richard “P.W.” Cahill; grandchildren, Celeste (Ryan) Utz, Tevis (Brittany) Edwards, Bradley Saylor, Brent (Hannah) Johnson, Josh (Nancy) Johnson, Trevor Johnson, Brooke (McKenzie) Harper, and Dalton Million; great grandchildren, Rylan Edwards, Reid Edwards, Ella Kay Johnson, Ezekiel Johnson, Tate Johnson, Cole Johnson, Grayson Johnson, and Pearce Harper; nieces and nephews, and many other friends and family who will cherish his memory.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 8461 Dixie Highway Florence, KY. The funeral service will begin at 12:00 PM at the funeral home. Immediately following the service, Pat will be laid to rest next to his wife at Highland Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell, KY.