Obituaries » Patrick K. Bailey Neal

Burial Date: February 3, 2021 Allison & Rose Funeral Home Taylor Mill, KY Feb. 3, 1 p.m.

Patricia Kay Neal Bailey, Age 71. Resident of Covington, KY. Passed away Friday, January 29, 2021 at St Elizabeth Hospital in Florence, KY. She was homemaker, and former employee of Walmart in Florence, KY. SERVICES, 1:00PM, Wednesday February 3rd Allison & Rose Funeral Home 5645 Taylor Mill Road, Taylor Mill, KY. VISITATION Wednesday February 3rd, 10:00AM until hour of service at the funeral home. Interment, Independence Cemetery, Independence, KY. Preceded in death by husband Walter, “Beetle” Bailey, parents, John and Garnett Louise Shortridge Neal. brother, Fred Neal. She is survived by sons, Jon (Tracy) Bailey, Morningview, KY, Matt (Amanda) Bailey, Independence, KY. daughters, Shery (Scott) Boyle, Tampa, FL. Angie (Steve) Sturdivant, Walton, KY. Emily Bailey, Indiana, 20-grandchildren, 10-great grandchildren. sisters, Dolores Beebe, Edgewood, KY. Judy Wells, Taylor Mill KY. Kim Stephens, Ludlow, KY. Tammy Neal, Florence, Ky. sister in law, Debbie Neal, Covington, KY. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation 230 East Ohio Street, Chicago. IL. 60611. Masks and social distancing are required