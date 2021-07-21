Obituaries » Patrick J. Dermody

Burial Date: July 26, 2021 Highland Park Mayfield Ave Fort Thomas, KY 41075 July 26, 3 - 5 p.m.

Patrick J. Dermody, 63, of Fort Thomas, passed away on July 21, 2021 at his residence. He was a Warehouse Supervisor with Winstel Controls. Pat grew Banana and Bamboo Trees. He enjoyed stained glass and loved playing pool and horseshoes. Pat was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Dorothy Dermody, and his wife, Sharon Dermody. Patrick is survived by his sister, Laurie (Jim) Trout, nieces, Sara Trout Gustafson and Kelly Trout Lund. A celebration of life will take place Monday, July 26, 2021 at Highland Park, Shelter #1, Mayfield Ave. Fort Thomas, Ky from 3pm to 5pm. Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society, 2808 Reading Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45206.