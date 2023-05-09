Obituaries » Patrick Gerhold

Patrick Gerhold, 72, of Union, KY went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. He passed at his residence with his family by his side. He was surrounded by love and prayer and faith.

Patrick lived life fully and with a positive and loving spirit. He was best known for his smile, his friendliness and ability to make everyone laugh. He never met a stranger be it at the bank, the grocery store, the restaurant-always wanting to know everyone’s name and tell a joke… (have you heard the one about the two carrots?). He was the best listener ever and accepted others as they were. Patrick poured out so much love and devotion to his family and friends. He was a humble and grateful man. So quick to lend a listening ear or helping hand wherever needed. He was the most wonderful father and loving husband.

Patrick was very skilled at his furniture repair business. He could fix anything-especially broken hearts. He really enjoyed his work at DHL and will be remembered by his many coworkers for his jokes, smile, kindness and occasional “antic.”

Patrick loved sharing his “world famous caramels” with so many people. He loved his devoted dog, Sugar, cooking, eating, making jewelry, relaxing outdoors, chilling watching TV, traveling to a mountain cabin, but most of all, he loved spending time with family and friends.

He enjoyed the fellowship and vibrancy of St. Barbara Church and being a member of the prayer hot line. Patrick was devoted to Our Lady and praying the rosary. In his daily prayers he always started by asking God to give him the strength to do His will. A dedicated AA member for over 34 years, he lived by its principles and shared the message with countless others.

Thank you, Patrick for all the love, laughter and fun!

“Well done, good and faithful servant” Matthew 25:23

Patrick was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Beatrice Gerhold; brothers, Carl Gerhold and Robert Gerhold; grandson, Arlo Weeden; and mother-in-law, Shirley Renzelman.

He is survived by his loving wife, Terry Renzelman; daughter, Laura Jean Gerhold (Dean Regas); stepdaughters, Emily Fricke (Brennan) and Abigail McWhorter (Thomas); brothers, Thomas Gerhold (Paulette) and John Gerhold; sister, Barbara Schurman (Mark); sister-in-law, Nila Gerhold; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and their families.

A memorial visitation will be held on Monday, May 15, 2023, from 11:00 AM until the time of Catholic Blessing 1:00 PM at Linnemann Funeral Homes, 30 Commonwealth Ave., Erlanger, KY 41018. Graveside prayers will immediately follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Erlanger, KY. Reception following at the Sterling Event Center (St. Barbara Church) 4042 Turkeyfoot Road, Erlanger, KY 41018.

Memorials are suggested AA Central Office, 1545 Scott St., Covington, KY 41011.