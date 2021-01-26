Obituaries » Patrick D. McGill

Patrick Donald McGill, age 80, of Alexandria, KY passed away on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Edgewood, KY. Patrick served in the Army and worked as an electrical supervisor for Newport Steel until his retirement. He is survived by two daughters, Ann (Steve) Zimmer and Beth McGill; two brothers, Arthur and Terry McGill; sister, Mosey Mayes; four grandchildren: Gabrielle Bomboris, Marissa Harris, Casondra Valerio and Dante Estice-Wilson; five great-grandchildren: Noah Harris, Connor Harris, Kayden Harris, Kailyn Harris and Kenadi Valerio. He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Constance McGill (nee Slye); parents, Arthur and Theresa (nee May) McGill; brothers, Rush and Charles McGill. Visitation will be held on Monday, February 1, 2021 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Entombment will be in the Evergreen Cemetery Mausoleum, Southgate, KY.