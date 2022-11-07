Obituaries » Patricia Ullman

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Patricia Ann (Crank) Ullman, 78, of Union, KY. She passed peacefully in her sleep on November 7th, 2022.

Patricia was born in Albany, OR to Charles Richard Crank and Bernice Aileen Crank. She grew up a military child and lived in many places, such as Germany and Japan. Throughout her life, Patricia was devoted to caring for and helping others. She volunteered her time to Girl Scouts of America and literacy programs. Her favorite pastime was reading a good mystery in her rocking chair. Sewing, crocheting, and growing houseplants were some hobbies she enjoyed. Patricia was a dedicated and beloved mother who instilled strong values in her children. The way she lived her life were examples of her integrity, perseverance, and strong work ethic.

Patricia is survived by brother and sister-in-law Richard and Kathy Crank; her former husband David Ullman and their children: son, Michael Ullman; daughter and son-in-law, Aileen and Kevin Matthews; son, Stephen Ullman; and daughter and son-in-law, Cindy and Joe Miller; six grandchildren: Blake Matthews, Zach Miller, Keely Ullman, Sean Matthews, Scott Ullman, and Lauren Miller; nieces and nephew Christine, Julie, and Jimmy Crank. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

A private ceremony is scheduled for family. Patricia’s final resting place will be next to her mother in Evergreen Cemetery in Tucson, AZ.