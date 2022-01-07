Obituaries » Patricia Tolle

Patricia “Pat” Tolle, of Independence, KY passed away at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood, KY on Friday, January 7, 2022 at the age of 66.

She was born on February 21, 1955 in Ft. Thomas, KY; the daughter of Donald and JoAnn Lutkenhoff. Pat worked and retired as an Activities Assistant for Highland Springs and was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church. She had a devout faith in her church, with the Lord and particularly with the Blessed Mother Mary. Pat was a 3rd Order Franciscan and even held sessions helping those with their faith. She also enjoyed the company of animals and had a contagious sense of humor. Pat’s greatest joy, however, came from spending time with her family and being a beloved wife, mother and aunt.

Preceding Pat in death were her three little Raymonds.

Those left surviving to carry on Pat’s legacy include her husband of 11 years, Ron Tolle; children, Michael (Melissa Mitchell) Boyer and Corine (Malcolm Fields) Boyer; step-son, Jeremy Tolle; parents, Donald and JoAnn Lutkenhoff; step-grandchild, Riley Stogner; siblings, Donna (Gary) Geiger, Barbara (Richard) Rawe, Ken Lutkenhoff, Tom (Rosanne) Lutkenhoff and Denise (Larry) Schack; nieces and nephews, Natasha, Kyle, Kayla, Drew, Isaiah and many more; as well as other close relatives and friends who are now emptier upon her passing.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that expressions of sympathy in Pat’s name be made for masses to be said for the Holy Souls via St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church (see address above).