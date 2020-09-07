Obituaries » Patricia S. Pulver

Burial Date: September 12, 2020 2409 Dixie Highway Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017 Sept. 12, 10 a.m.

Patricia Schepker Pulver. Born April 30, 1935, died peacefully in St. Elizabeth Hospice Care at The Seasons of Alexandria on September 7, 2020. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Al and Marian Lubrecht, her sister Catherine Schutte and brother Joseph Lubrecht, and her husband Paul F. Schepker, stepsons Paul Jr., David and Donald, and stepdaughters Judy and Mary Carol Schepker, grandson Jason Schepker, and nephew James Lubrecht. Patricia is survived by her sister Lois Seissiger (Joseph), stepdaughters-in-law Vivian Schepker and Sue Schepker, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her nephews, Joseph, Robert and Thomas Lubrecht, and Dave Landwehr, and nieces, Mary Beth Grant, Patricia Holt, Laurie Murray, Jennifer Weinberg and Susan Stewart, and many great-nephews and great-nieces. Patricia lived her life sharing her faith through her beautiful voice and musical talent as a gift of service in every parish to which she belonged. Visitation Saturday, September 12th from 9:00 am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am at Blessed Sacrament Church, 2409 Dixie Hwy. Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017. Memorials may be made to, Norton Children’s Hospital, 231 E. Chestnut St. Louisville, KY 40202.