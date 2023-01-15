Obituaries » Patricia M. Shingleton

Burial Date: January 20, 2023 St. Joseph Church Cold Spring 4011 Alexandria Pike Cold Spring, KY 41076 Jan. 20, 10:30 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 86 times















Patricia Marie (née Lauer) Shingleton, age 85, of Alexandria, KY passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at The Seasons @ Alexandria. Patricia was born on March 21, 1937 in California, Ky to parents, Bernard and Marie (née Sacksteder) Lauer. She was a retired housekeeping supervisor for the former Lakeside Place Nursing Home in Highland Heights, KY. In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by five siblings: Leroy, Arthur, Joseph, and Roseann Lauer, and Janet Moreland. She is survived by four siblings: Vince (Sue) Lauer, Paul Lauer, Ginny Gaskins, and Sister Bernamarie SND; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, January 19, 2023 from 4PM to 7PM at the Alexandria Funeral Home, Alexandria, KY. Mass of Christian Burial, Friday, January 20th at 10:30AM at St. Joseph Church, Cold Spring, KY. Interment will follow in St. Stephen Cemetery, Ft. Thomas, KY. Memorials are suggested to St. Elizabeth Foundation, C/O Hospice Programs, 1 Medical Village Drive, Edgewood, KY 41017.