Services are private.

ROBINSON, Patricia Marie (Tricia), age 31, a troubled, hurting soul, fell to the demons encountered in a final battle with opioids on November 5, 2020.

Survived by her young daughters Bailey and Mia Lastoria, mother, Carol Wehage Gearing (Mark), father, Larry Robinson, brother, Ryan Robinson, half-sister Kelly Robinson, half-brother Brian Robinson, aunts, Patti McDonald (Mike), Jo Wehage (Roger Wells), uncle Tony Wehage, cousins and caring friends. Predeceased by her grandparents Glenn (Ruth) Wehage, Betty Farrell, aunts Cathy Cole, Peggy Wehage.

No child dreams of becoming an addict. This young soul who loved Easter egg hunts, trying to blow the lights out on lightening bugs, bows in her hair, and once dreamed of playing basketball for UC, had her life cut painfully short.

Drug addiction robs you of your dreams, your self-worth and your hope. It drains families, health accounts, bank accounts and futures. People stop seeing the real you and worse, you stop seeing yourself. There is no clear and easy path for an addict, so when most of us at this age are just getting our feet under us as adults, Tricia has released her bonds to this earthly walk to breathe in new possibilities for her tired soul.

Have mercy and support for this and every similar family. A family battling addiction can see far too many slow and painful deaths well before the final breath is taken. This family witnessed the death of an independent woman, of a career, of a stable motherhood, of true love, of laughter, of the mundane, of health, of hope, of healing. Addicts at their worst are selfish, they lie, they take advantage. They are exhausting. They break your heart, but you never stop loving them. The mourning for a spirit that was caged deep within a body encased in the hardness of drugs is difficult to process. Healing is complicated. Show love.

And for her young daughters, 7-year-old twins; may the foundation built by the relentless trials and missteps of your mom form a ramp out, using her life’s example to illuminate a path that points to the empowerment and clarity of wiser choices and the possibilities of brighter futures. The best of her will be calling you both to it, every day.

And for every addict, please remember, every inhale is another chance to turn it all around. We believe in your light inside. Try.

Because of COVID-19, a private gathering will be held with only close family and friends. Please leave any condolences here and know we appreciate you joining us in spirit.