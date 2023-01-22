Obituaries » Patricia M. Bruce Aden

Obituary Viewed 75 times















Patricia M. (Aden) Bruce, age 72, of Independence, KY passed on January 22, 2023 at St. Elizabeth of Edgewood. She retired after man years as Coordinator of Religious Education for Holy Trinity Church in Batavia, OH. Pat was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She made a friend in everyone she met.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Douglas and Margaret (Case) Aden and brother Joe Aden.

Pat is survived by her children James Bruce, Caroline Machado and Kimberly (Daron) McCoy and her siblings Mike (Mary) Aden, Peg (Dan) Proud, Dan (Donna) Aden and Jeanne Skeene. Pat is also survived by four grandchildren.

Mass will be held Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 11am at St. Patrick’s Roman Catholic Church, 3285 Mills Rd, Taylor Mill, KY 41015.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.