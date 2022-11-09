Obituaries » Patricia L. Pratt

Burial Date: November 16, 2022 First Baptist Church of Dayton 501 Dayton Avenue Dayton, KY 41074 Nov. 16, 11 a.m.

Patricia L. (Patty) Pratt (nee Wormald), 92, passed away on November 9, 2022 at her home in Ft. Thomas. Patty was the Assistant Vice President of the Newport National Bank and then Star Bank. She was a long standing member of the First Baptist Church of Dayton and taught Sunday School there for many years. Patty loved to knit and crochet, especially for her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was an awesome bowler and was a member of the league champion Jolly Ladies of Rosemary’s Beauty Salon along with her mother, Alice. Patty was preceded in death by her husband Paul “Buzz” Pratt. She is survived by her sons Paul (Angela) Pratt, David (Mary) Pratt, daughter, Tracey Pratt, grandchildren, Katie (Chad) Simon, Jesse (Denise) Pratt, Kristen (Chris) Gerrein, Kelly (Myles) Booth, Bobby (Channal) Pratt, Paul (Alaina) Pratt and Lauren (Thomas) Cole, also 14 great grandchildren. Visitation will be from 9:00 am to 11:00 am, Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at First Baptist Church of Dayton. Funeral Ceremony will follow at 11:00 am Wednesday at the First Baptist Church. Burial will take place in the Evergreen Cemetery Southgate, KY. Memorials are suggested to the First Baptist Church of Dayton 501 Dayton Avenue Dayton, KY 41074. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell assisting the family.