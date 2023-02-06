Obituaries » Patricia H. Art

Patricia Harper Art, 79 of Walton, KY, passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023, at Gallatin Nursing & Rehab in Warsaw, KY. Pat was born on June 22, 1943 in Bethesda Maryland. She was a member of New Bethel Baptist Church and spent countless hours helping people through the Boone County Homemakers, the Walton-Verona PTA, the Boone County Jaycettes, and the Red Hat Society.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Fleet and Betty Harper, sister, Betsy Amorous, father and mother-in-law, James and Ruth Art and brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Beth Art. Pat is survived by her husband of 55 years, G. Preston Art, her sons, James Harper (Kathleen) Art and Brian Preston (Yolanda) Art. She also leaves behind her sister, Nancy Morgan and her adored grandchildren, J. Preston Art, Lillian Art, Augustine Art, Francine Art, Ethan Art and Mateo Art. In addition, she is survived by many nephews and nieces and great nephews and nieces, who she loved dearly.

Pat lived a wonderful life and was truly blessed with so many cherished friends and family members that made her laugh as much as she made them laugh.

Visitation will be held on Friday, February 10, 2023, from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Homes, Walton, KY. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 10:00am at New Bethel Baptist Church, Verona, KY with burial to follow at 2:00pm at Old Paint Lick Cemetery, Paint Lick, KY.