Services are private.

Patricia G. Newsome, a long time resident of Jamestown, OH. was called home to be with our Lord, on November 23, 2021. A loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She is greatly loved and will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years Bill Newsome. She is survived by her son Clayton (Michelle) Newsome, daughter Linda (John) Radenheimer , grandchildren Zachery (Lori) Marshall, Emily and Jacob Radenheimer, Trevor Hill, Courtney (Jason) Stollings, and two great grandchildren Lilyen and Emelia Marshall. Private services at the convenience of the family. Burial will take place at Silvercreek Cemetery. Middendorf Funeral Home in Ft. Wright, KY are assisting the family. Memorials are suggested to: Alzheimer’s Association 644 Linn ST., Suite 1026 Cincinnati, OH 45203-1742