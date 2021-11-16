Obituaries » Patricia Finke

Burial Date: November 22, 2021 Floral Hills Funeral Home 5336 Old Taylor Mill Road Covington, KY 41015 Nov. 22, 1 p.m.

Patricia Finke

81 of Erlanger Kentucky passed away on November 16, 2021. Patricia was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 4, where she will be missed by her many friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Finke, her mother Christine Estes, her brother Tommy Anderson, twin sister Peg Combs and sister Tamara Moore. Patricia is survived by her three children, Pam Goodman, Gunny Finke and Davey (Phyllis) Finke as well as her sister Sandra Price. Patricia is also survived by ten grandchildren, twenty-one great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild on the way.

Visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home Monday, November 22nd 2021 from 11am until the time of funeral service at 1pm. Burial will immediately follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Floral Hill Funeral Home is honored to serve Patricia’s family.