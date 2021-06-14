Obituaries » Patricia Fawley

Patricia Fawley passed away peacefully at her home in Florence, KY on Monday, June 14th surrounded by her loving family. She was born on October 19, 1945, in Everts, KY to Elizabeth & Hampton Fields.

She is survived by her son, George Combs, daughters Valerie Jones (Anthony Jones) and Angela Combs (Bryan Lewis), Grandchildren, Senchal Murphy, Chantell Shaw, Chris Shaw (Shannon Shaw), Drake Turley, Larry Jones (Savanah Remy) and Cheyann Sullivan, Great Grandchildren, Caden, Charity, Lane, Addison, Mya, Camille and Creed, and close family friend KC Wilson. She is preceded in death by her parents and siblings.

Patricia enjoyed traveling, shopping, gardening, reading and art but she loved nothing more than her family. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

A private memorial service will be held on Friday, June 18th.