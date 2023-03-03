Obituaries » Patricia Beighle

Burial Date: March 10, 2023 Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home - Independence Location 11382 Madison Pike Independence, KY March 10, 12 p.m.

Patricia “Patsy” Beighle, 81, of Morning View, KY, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, March 3, 2023, at home surrounded by her beloved family. The daughter of the late Martha {Robinson} and John Cross, Patsy was born in Kenton County, KY, on December 29, 1941. Patsy married the love of her life, Bobby Ray Beighle on January 17, 1959; he preceded her in death on December 3, 2013.

A devout Christian, Patsy was a proud founding member of Piner Baptist Church. In her spare time, she enjoyed crafting and scrapbooking. She most of all cherished the time spent with her kids, grandkids, and great grandkids.

Patsy will be deeply missed by her sons Rick (Lori) Beighle and Kevin (Cathy) Beighle; daughter Kimberly (James) Ziege; grandchildren Ashley Frakes, Kristy Beighle, Drew (Alexa) Beighle, Makayla Beighle, Ariel (Randy) Richardson, Zachary (Cassidy) Ziege, and Nicole Ziege; great-grandchildren Brooklynn Brooks, Paityn and Maxwell Frakes, J.R. Beighle, Liam and Scottie Beighle, Hailey, Kallie, and Bryson Richardson; brothers Butch and Michael Cross; and brother-in-law Louie Estes.

In addition to her parents, Patsy was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Bobby Ray Beighle, sisters Janet Welch and Sandy Estes, and brother John Wayne Cross.

Visitation will be held at 10 AM up until the time of her funeral at 12 PM on Friday, March 10th, 2023, all at Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike Independence, KY 41051. Patsy will be laid to rest next to her husband at Independence Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society at P.O. Box 6704 Hagerstown, MD 21741 and/or to the St. Elizabeth Foundation RE: Oncology Department at 1 Medical Village Drive Edgewood, KY 41017.