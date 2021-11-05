Obituaries » Patricia A. Williams

Burial Date: December 11, 2021 First Evangelical Methodist Church 3820 DeCoursey Avenue Latonia, KY 41015 Dec. 11, 12 p.m.

Patricia Ann (Moore) Williams, 77, of Union, Kentucky passed away Friday, November 5, 2021.

Patricia was a teacher’s assistant for many years and a member of the First Evangelical Methodist Church, Latonia.

Patricia was born on January 22, 1944, to Clarence and Freda (Boord) Moore. Preceding her in death were her parents; daughter, Julie Wright; and husbands, Carl Raymond and Charles Edward Williams.

Survivors include her daughters, Wendy (Roy) Kendall and Tonya (Michael) Wilmore; and three grandchildren, Meghan Wilmore, Amanda Goharian and Tyler Kendall.

No Visitation. A Memorial Service is scheduled for Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 12:00 Noon at the First Evangelical Methodist Church, 3820 DeCoursey Avenue, Latonia.

Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home, Hebron is serving the family.