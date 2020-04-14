Obituaries » Patricia A. Roth

Private services will be at the convenience of the family.

Patricia Agness Roth, age 85, of Erlanger, KY passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. She worked at Home Interiors & Gifts for 20 years and enjoyed yard sales and spending time with her family. Pat is survived by her loving children, Deena Wilson-Keck (the late Donny), Susan Schneider (David), Carol Isler (Jack), Kelly Weber (Wes) and John Roth (Denise); sister, Carol Lannigan Koch (George); grandchildren, Scott Meyer (Destiny), Kyle Schneider (Nadine), Andrew Isler, Kelli Anneken (Jacob), Chad Isler, Landon Isler, Patrick Weber (Hope), Alex Weber, Mollie Weber, Colin Roth, Blake Roth and Jenna Roth; great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Alden, Quorra, Adaline, Charlie and Brooks. She was preceded in passing by her husband, Walter Roth (1983); siblings, Alfred Lannigan, Shirley Lubbe, Dorothy Sturgeon, Billy Lannigan and Sharon Johnson. Private services will be held for immediate family members and a celebration of life will occur at a later date.