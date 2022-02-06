Obituaries » Patricia A. Leiprecht

Burial Date: February 10, 2022 Linnemann Funeral Homes Burlington 1940 Burlington Pike Burlington, KY 41005 Feb. 10, 2:30 p.m.

Patricia Ann Leiprecht, 74 of Dry Ridge, passed away February 6, 2022 at home surrounded by her family. She attended Free Holiness Pentecostal Church of God for many years and enjoyed traveling. Patricia loved holidays, especially Christmas and all the time with her family and grandkids. She was very strong in her faith and would always set aside time for praying and sharing God’s love with her family.

Patricia is survived by her children: Jesse James, Shirley Compitello, Jennifer Kennedy, Timothy Leiprecht, Trish McDaniel and Ashley Leiprecht, grandchildren: Jesse, Justin, Jacob, Samantha, Spencer, Madison, Timmy, Jimmy, Steven, Emma, Hayden, Matthew, Sydney, and Toby, great-grandchildren: Ella, Scottie and Lucas, and siblings: Junior, Gary, Micky, Frank, Virginia, Margie and Mary Kay. She was preceded in death by her husband: James Leiprecht, daughter: Linda, and parents: Alson and Ella Isaacs.