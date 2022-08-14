Obituaries » Patricia A. Faigle

Burial Date: August 18, 2022 1150 Donaldson Road Erlanger, KY 41018 Aug. 18, 12 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 60 times















Patricia A. Faigle (nee Wagner), 79 years of age passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side. She was the loving wife of Bill Faigle. Loving mom of Lisa Crabtree (Kevin), David Faigle, Lori Rajewski (Steve), and Cindy Penick (Steve). Loving grandma of Tiffany, Cayla, Blake, Justin, Holland and Cameron. Loving great grandma of Cooper, Finley, and Coralin .Dear Sister of Betty Thompson, Barbara Hatch, Peggy Brue, Karen Talley, Debbie Mason, Trudy Carr, Jack Wagner, and the late Mary Hatton and Kathy Helton. Visitation Thursday from 11:00 am until 12:00 pm at Mary Queen of Heaven Church. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12:00 pm. Middendorf Funeral Home in Ft. Wright are handling the arrangements. Memorials are suggested to: Bluegrass Hospice Care 51 Cavalier Blvd., Suite 200, Florence, KY 41042.