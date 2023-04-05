Obituaries » Patricia A. Brossart

Burial Date: April 10, 2023 St. Joseph Church 4011 Alexandria Pike Cold Spring, KY 41076 April 10, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Patricia Ann Brossart, a loving, caring, and forgiving wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, great grandmother. Pat enjoyed 66 years of marriage to her husband, Bernie. In her younger years she enjoyed spending time with her sisters and going on vacations with them and her family. Later in life she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren and taking care of Bernie. She enjoyed watching the Reds with her husband. She was a devout Catholic and lived her life accordingly. She is retired from Cold Spring Elementary cafeteria where she loved all of the children she encountered. She volunteered with the church prayer line and as a Eucharistic Minister at St Joseph church in Cold Spring. Patricia Ann Brossart, 83, of Highland Heights, passed away Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at University of Cincinnati Hospital. Born July 19, 1939, in Covington, a daughter of the late Frank Middendorf and Elizabeth Rudde Middendort. She is survived by her husband, Bernard “Bernie” Brossart; her children, Paul Brossart (Melinda); Diane Brossart; Karen Doherty; 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She will be sorely missed by everyone. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 AM Monday, April 10, 2023, at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Cold Spring, where visitation will be held Monday from 10-11AM. Burial will follow at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.