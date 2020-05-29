Obituaries » Patricia A. Bibbins

Services will be at the convenience of the family.

Obituary Viewed 80 times















Patricia Ann Bibbins, (nee Dietrich) 84, of Cold Spring, passed away on May 29, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Ft. Thomas, KY. Patricia was a homemaker, she loved to play tennis, and cards, however most important to her was spending time with her family. Patricia was a member of St. Joseph Church in Cold Spring, and a volunteer at the church. Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Carl L. Bibbins. Patricia is survived by her sons Rick (Debbie) Bibbins, and Randy (Diane) Bibbins, her brother, Jerry (Cheryl) Dietrich, and her sister, Sue (late Jack) Uehlein. Patricia is also survived by her grandchildren, Nick (Megan) Bibbins, Scott (Jennifer) Bibbins, Chad Bibbins, Kristin (AJ), and Brett Bibbins, and her great-grandchildren, Mckenna, Jaxin, Jay, Monroe, and Lucas. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Entombment will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Southgate. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell serving the family. Memorials are suggested to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.