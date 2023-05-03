Obituaries » Patricia A. Berlage Fox

Burial Date: May 10, 2023 St. Timothy Church Union, KY May 10, 5 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 65 times















Patricia Ann Berlage (nee: Fox), 83, of Florence, passed away peacefully at her home on May 3, 2023. She loved being actively involved in her community, church and in the lives of her family and friends. Patricia was a retired nurse of 47 years with St. Elizabeth. She was a member of St. Timothy Parish, where she was involved with the St. Timothy’s Young in Spirit Seniors. Patricia was also involved in the Tara Condo Homeowner’s Association and she loved traveling. She is preceded in death by her husband, John “Jack” Berlage. She is survived by her daughters, Jennifer Jett (Joe) and Christine Church; sister, Jo Ann Fox; grandchildren, Joshua McGoron, Mitchell McGoron (Christie), Kyle Church (Diana), John Church and great grandchild, Hailey McGoron. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 10 from 4-5 PM with a memorial mass following at 5 PM at St. Timothy Parish 10272 US Highway 42 Union, KY 41091.